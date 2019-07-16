A giant panda was recently just chillin’ at the Beijing Zoo, as pandas tend to do, when it was almost hit by a rock thrown by a visitor.

As seen in a video clip, the stone skipped harmlessly over Meng Da’s leg. Curious, the animal then went over to investigate.

It’s not clear who threw the rock, a move presumably made to provoke a reaction in Meng Da.

On Weibo, the Beijing Zoo has assured the public that the panda was unharmed in the incident, promising also to strengthen its security around the enclosure.

In the past year or so, multiple zoo animals around China have been pelted by stones thrown by visitors, from tigers to crocodiles. Last July, a group of tourists were blacklisted from a Shaanxi wildlife park for chucking rocks at the pandas there.

A few months before that, a kangaroo at a zoo in the city of Fuzhou was even stoned to death by tourists who were trying to wake the animal up.