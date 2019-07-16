Chinese internet users are criticizing their country’s justice system after a woman who caused the deaths of five people was sentenced to six years in prison.

The woman, surnamed Chen, mistakenly stepped on the gas pedal instead of the brake on the evening of July 30, 2018 in the city of Hangzhou, causing her SUV to tear through an intersection, plowing into the back of another vehicle and through a group of pedestrians.

Five people were left dead by the accident. Chen was wearing flip-flops at the time.

On Monday, a court in Hangzhou sentenced Chen to six years in prison for the accident, explaining that it had granted her request for leniency because she had surrendered herself to police and had attempted to compensate victims.

However, the court also denied her request for the sentence to be suspended, noting the severe consequences of the deadly accident.

The sentencing has become one of the top topics of conversation on Chinese social media with the vast majority of netizens arguing that Chen should have been more harshly punished.

“A pair of flip-flops, a gas pedal, five lives, and only six years. What kind of law is this?” reads one comment with more than 3,000 likes.

“How cheap the price of human lives are now. Barely more than a year each?” says another.