One worker is dead after a crane snapped and collapsed at a construction site in the Liaoning city of Dalian on Tuesday.

Footage of the collapse from the dashcam camera of a car shows the crane arm snapping suddenly. With nothing to counter, the counterweight then breaks away as well, sending the whole contraption to the ground.

The worker who was inside the crane’s control room was rushed to the hospital but died of his injuries.

The reason behind the collapse has not yet been determined.