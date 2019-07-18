A woman is receiving praise online for actually bending down and cleaning up after her kid urinated all over the floor of a Chinese metro train.

Video from a Xi’an subway carriage from earlier this month shows the mom using some tissue paper to carefully wipe up the urine trickling across the floor, perilously close to other commuters’ feet.

While we would ultimately prefer no urine on the subway, accidents do happen and the mother’s response is certainly a laudable one when compared to how such situations are customarily handled on Chinese public transportation.