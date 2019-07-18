A children’s hospital in Jiangxi province has suspended one of its traditional Chinese medicine treatments after dozens of kids experienced some extremely adverse reactions to the procedure.

In TCM, sanfutie (三伏贴) is a treatment in which medicated patches are placed on various acupuncture points on the body. It is typically performed during the hottest months of the Chinese calendar as a way to ward off winter illnesses.

Photos posted online show the painful results of this treatment for many kids at the Jiangxi Provincial Children’s Hospital in Nanchang — their backs marked with large red blisters and burns.

According to the Red Star News, the hospital used sanfutie to treat 881 children from July 12-13, resulting in 92 of them developing the blisters and burns.

The treatment cost 400 yuan ($58) and was advertised by the hospital as a remedy for children suffering from various respiratory and digestive illnesses, promising to improve their circulation and immune systems.

An investigation into what went wrong has now been launched. In the meantime, all sanfutie treatments have been suspended.

[Images via Red Star News]