Dining in Italy is not just about eating. It is an occasion to celebrate friendships, family, and share memories. This summer, La Scala embarks on a culinary journey crossing Italy from North to South and it’s all happening down at The Sukhothai Shanghai.

Chef de Cuisine, Stefano Sanna has curated two new options: an à la carte and a shared lunch menu, each with an equally rich experience of colors, aromas, and flavors.

About the chef

“The best way to know and appreciate a culture is to visit its places and taste its food,” says Stefano Sanna, the mastermind behind the new menus.

Sanna grew up on a farm in the charming medieval village of Vogogna in Northern Italy where he was inspired by the abundance of simple, whole, colorful, and natural ingredients.

He worked side by side with some of Italy’s top chefs, including his mentor, the Michelin-starred chef Theodor Falser.

Stefano is now serving up a slice of gourmet excellence peppered by his own culinary experience, talent, and creativity.

Lunch menu to share

Italian homemade favorites on the lunch menu are perfect for sharing, so grab a few colleagues, order a feast, and bond over authentic southern European hospitality.

The menu is filled with vibrant flavors from fresh tomatoes, basil, oregano, and arugula complemented by rich potato purée, risotto, and spaghetti.

Other favorites include Chef’s family recipe for eggplant Parmigiana, deep-fried pizza dough with spinach and fresh ricotta cheese, or rich tiramisu.

The à la carte menu

The journey begins with a dive into the sea as you kick-start the experience with Hokkaido scallops or salmon.

The pan-seared Hokkaido scallops are paired with purple and yellow potatoes that bring out the sweet notes and topped with earthy Yunnan black truffle.

Another starter option is the slow-cooked salmon with watercress mayonnaise, beetroot emulsion, basil crumble and salmon roe.

Next, head back to shore with house-made burrata cheese, organic sautéed vegetables, homemade raisins, and crunchy thyme bread crouton combination.

Continue the journey with grilled seabass and mixed vegetables， “salmoriglio” sauce, herbs and extra virgin olive oil.

The “salmoriglio” is a rustic sauce that originated in Sicily – a combination of lemon, olive oil, and Italian spices. It is heaven slathered over fresh seafood.

If you’re a meat lover, indulge in the failproof 1.2kg Australian T-bone steak served on a Himalayan salt board.

For something a bit more summery, opt for the oven-roasted spring chicken marinated with homemade mustard sauce and brushed with fresh rosemary.

A meal is not complete without something sweet. Round up your Italian journey with green apple mousse and chocolate crumble.

Inspired by Michelin-starred chef Theodor Falser, the green apple is a symbol of his hometown – South Tyrol, a province in northern Italy.

The town is best known for its fresh and crisp apples, grown by over 7,000 farmers in the region.

Hungry yet? Head down to La Scala for lunch and stay all the way until dinner!

What?

New à la carte and

set lunch menus at

La Scala, The Sukhothai Shanghai

When?

12.00pm – 2.30pm (Last order at 2.00pm)

6.00pm – 10.30pm (Last order at 10.00pm)

Where?

The Sukhothai Shanghai,

1F, 380 Weihai Road