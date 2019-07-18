A monument to human overambition and waste has built up in the Shanxi capital of Taiyuan consisting of thousands of discarded shared bicycles made into a “mountain.”

China’s great shared bike boom of a couple of years ago saw millions upon millions of the brightly-colored bicycles being introduced to the streets of cities around the country.

While this new twist on an old form of transportation had its advantages, it also brought with it a fair share of inconveniences as well with bikes left parked haphazardly out on the street and sidewalk.

City officials generally store impounded shared bikes together in vacant lots out in the suburbs where they are left to rust away, abandoned in the colorful “graveyards” by the companies that are already burdened with too many problems and bicycles than they know how to deal with.

[Images via NetEase]