Leeds United got clobbered 4-0 by Manchester United on Wednesday evening at a “friendly” match in Perth, Australia. Meanwhile, their fans put up a similarly poor showing.

Outside the stadium, a pair of Leeds fans interrupted the interview of a young Manchester United with the chant: “We’re all from Leeds, you’re all Chinese.”

Video of the incident was posted onto Twitter by a Man United fan account with the caption: “Disgusting to see that Leeds fans use casual racism like this. It’s not on. #KickItOut #NoRoomForRacism.”

The fan who was jeered at is not Asian and it’s a bit unclear what the Leeds fans were getting at, though the chant appears to be an effort to highlight how Man United has fans all over the globe while Leeds United does not… SICK BURN, fellas!

At least they didn’t pull back their eyelids back while chanting.