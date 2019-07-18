A woman has been detained in Guangzhou after stopping a train from departing with her foot in a desperate bid to be allowed to board.

On Sunday evening, the woman and two of her friends arrived late at the gate at the Guangzhou railway station. Undeterred by station staff who tried to tell her that she had missed the train, the woman hopped over the gate and ran for the platform, followed by her friends.

There, she found the train doors closed. However, as a worker tried to wrestle her away, the woman stuck her foot in the gap between the train and platform, refusing to budge.

Eventually, more workers arrived and were able to pull the woman away along with her friends who were still insisting that they should be let on the train which finally departed from the station seven minutes late.

The woman told police that she fought so hard to get on the train because she didn’t want to be late for work. Instead, she is now missing work completely after being detained for nine days. Her friends were let off with warnings.