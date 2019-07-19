Fifty years ago, the Apollo 11 moon landing inspired kids across the United States to want to grow up to be astronauts. Nowadays, however, it’s the children in China who dream of going to space.

To mark the Apollo 11 anniversary, LEGO commissioned the Harris Poll to ask hundreds of children, aged eight to 12, in the United States, United Kingdom, and China about their interests in outer space and what they want to be when they grow up.

To this latter question, a mere 11 percent of American kids answered astronaut while YouTuber was the most popular response at 29 percent.

Conversely, in China, 56 percent of children gave astronaut as one of their three answers.

These poll results come as China is making a concerted push at becoming a top-tier space power. Earlier this year, a Chinese probe became the first to ever land on the far side of the moon and grow cotton there, briefly.

In the coming years, Beijing has even bigger ambitions including sending a crewed mission to the moon (the last one came in 1972) and building its very own space station.