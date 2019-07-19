While Xi Jinping may be China’s “president for life” and Jack Ma, China’s most influential entrepreneur, they still evidently don’t hold the kind of worldwide esteem that kung fu star Jackie Chan does.

In a new YouGov poll aimed at determining the world’s most admired people, the trio placed third, fourth, and fifth, respectively, among men, only being beaten out by Bill Gates and Barack Obama.

Meanwhile, coming in 8th was the Dalai Lama, placing between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. Just making the cut at number 20 was Hong Kong star Andy Lau.

On the women’s side of things, Peng Liyuan, Xi Jinping’s wife, ranks 7th, one spot ahead of Hillary Clinton, while coming in 9th was Tu Youyou, an 88-year-old Chinese scientist who won the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine in 2015. Tu ranks just above Taylor Swift, Madonna, and Angela Merkel.

Chinese actress Yang Mi also just makes the cut, coming in at number 20.

The rankings were compiled with the help of 42,000 people in 41 countries around the world.