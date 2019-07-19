A Taiwanese water park is offering up extra-large discounts to those visitors who show off their big bellies.

While a one-day ticket to Leofoo Water Park (六福水樂園) in northwestern Taiwan typically costs NT$599 ($19), those sporting some belly fat can get in for only NT$199 ($6) this weekend.

According to Taiwan News, the discount, which has also been available earlier this month, has led to some disagreements at the ticket booth where husbands and boyfriends attempt to suck in their gut while their partners insist that they proudly show off their potbelly to water park workers.