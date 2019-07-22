Canadian actor Simu Liu has been officially cast as Marvel’s first leading Asian superhero, Shang-Chi.

First appearing in comics in 1973, Shang-Chi is known as a “master of kung fu” who is the son of none other than the dastardly criminal mastermind Fu Manchu, born of America’s “Yellow Peril.” Trained by his father in all forms of martial arts from early childhood, Shang-Chi eventually discovers that his dad is evil and rebels against him.

Simu Liu, meanwhile, is a 30-year-old actor who was born in Harbin but grew up in Ontario. He’s best known for acting in the Canadian sitcom Kim’s Convenience.

He will first take on the role of Shang-Chi in the upcoming film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, scheduled for release in February 2021. The villain in the movie, the Mandarin, will be played by Hong Kong star Tony Leung, known for classics like In the Mood for Love and Chungking Express, as well martial arts flicks such as The Grandmaster and Hero.

Just announced in Hall H at #SDCC, Marvel Studios' SHANG-CHI AND THE LEGEND OF THE TEN RINGS, with Simu Liu, Awkwafina and Tony Leung, directed by Destin Daniel Cretton. In theaters February 12, 2021.

For those doubting if Liu has the body of work it takes to pull off Shang-Chi, check out this pic:

The decision to cast Liu was made only two days after his screen-test. The lightning-fast decision has obviously taken Liu by surprise. Over the weekend, he retweeted several old tweets where he had jokingly pestered Marvel about casting him.

LOL — Simu Liu (@SimuLiu) July 21, 2019

Thanks for getting back to me https://t.co/FFRuM03p20 — Simu Liu (@SimuLiu) July 21, 2019

Liu will not only become the first Asian-lead in a Marvel Cinematic Universe film, but the first Asian to lead any superhero movie ever made by Hollywood.

The decision comes as Hollywood appears to be finally waking up to the idea of Asian markets and movie stars. The romantic comedy Crazy Rich Asians was the surprise hit of 2018, grossing over $238 million worldwide, making it the most successful rom-com of the decade. It was Hollywood’s first film with a majority Asian cast since 1993’s Joy Luck Club.

“There is so much at stake here; we are fighting for our identity, for our right to be seen, to BELONG,” Liu wrote on Twitter before tagging his future co-star, Asian-American actress Awkwafina. “LET’S GET TO WORK BABYYYYY!!!”

Now that the craziness is over, the work begins. There is so much at stake here; we are fighting for our identity, for our right to be seen, to BELONG. Eternally grateful to Marvel, to Kevin, Jonathan and Destin for this gift. @awkwafina LET'S GET TO WORK BABYYYYY!!!

Speaking of work, before becoming a superhero, Liu was a stock photo model.

Before Marvel, @SimuLiu was "an associate giving a presentation in the boardroom" https://t.co/AuNcycPeAF — HuffPost Canada (@HuffPostCanada) July 22, 2019