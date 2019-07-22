China’s epidemic of escalator accidents continues with a woman losing her left leg to an escalator at a shopping mall in the Heilongjiang capital of Harbin, though the tragedy may have been easily avoided.

According to the woman’s family, she went to the shopping mall with her sister over the weekend and became trapped when the escalator she was riding on suddenly malfunctioned, leaving her two legs stuck.

However, some eyewitnesses at the mall tell a different story, explaining to reporters that the escalator had been under maintenance recently and that workers had been putting it through some trial runs when the woman forced her way on.

The woman had to have her left leg amputated after the accident. A full investigation into the truth of the matter is underway.

Either way, this is yet another sign that you may want to consider just taking the stairs. Over the years, China has seen a surprisingly large number of terrifying escalator accidents which have led to amputations and even deaths.

Earlier this month, a toddler was nearly seriously injured at Hunan shopping mall after getting his arm stuck in an escalator, but was saved by an alert worker who pressed the emergency stop button just in time.