The Chinese version of the new Lion King remake has managed to bring together the Queen and the God of Songs for one tremendously uninspiring duet of “Can You Feel the Love Tonight.”

While in theaters everywhere else around the world, the Oscar and Grammy award-winning song is belted out by Donald Glover and Beyonce, who voice Simba and Nala in the computer-animated remake of the traditionally animated 1994 classic, in China, Donald Glover has been replaced by veteran Hong Kong pop star Jacky Cheung who sings the verses in Mandarin before joining Beyonce in English for the chorus.

You can listen to this version below on YouTube:

Or on Tencent Video:

In comments underneath the videos, Chinese netizens have noted that the collaboration falls rather flat.

“It feels too obvious that they each sang it separately and put it together. There is no feeling of them singing to each other. It’s really a pity,” writes one commenter.

“It sounds like they are singing karaoke on an app. There’s no real fit,” wrote another.

“The song makes me feel like Simba and Nala ought to break up,” wrote one more.

Disappointment over the collaboration doesn’t appear to have spoiled the fortunes of the movie which was released a week early in China. The film has so far earned nearly $100 million over its 10-day run in China, though it was dethroned this weekend as the top movie by the latest comedy from actor Deng Chao.