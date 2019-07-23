A primary school teacher in the Guangdong city of Zhuhai has got into trouble after giving students a rather unusual summer homework assignment.

Along with completing some work in their English textbook, the students were also asked to take photographs with five foreigners over their summer holiday.

Parents of the students have questioned the logistics and motives of the assignment, noting that there are few foreigners in the area and accusing the teacher of “foreigner worship.” One parent even worried that the kids might be forced to take pictures with laowai who are unfriendly or even have criminal records.

The teacher has responded to the criticism by explaining that the assignment is optional and is a way of encouraging the children to practice their oral English.

The local education bureau in Zhuhai is now looking into the matter.