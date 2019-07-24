A 13-year-old kid managed to break into two planes last week, receiving a light fine and some major kudos for the daring stunt.

The incident occurred just after midnight last Monday at the Taihu National Holiday Resort, located on the shore of Lake Tai, about a 90-minute drive from Shanghai, where a small airbase houses a pair of SeaRey flying boats used for sightseeing excursions for the tourists on the lake.

Under cover of darkness, the teen was able to sneak into the airbase, finding the two planes outside of the hangar. He then broke into one and tried to fly it away.

Instead, he crashed into a fence.

Undeterred, the kid then broke into the other plane and tried his luck. He steered the plane around for a bit but soon abandoned his plan, got out, and ran away.

Later on, police tracked the boy down at his home where he was doing school work and his parents had no idea that he had snuck out and broken into a pair of planes.

The manager of the airbase has been surprisingly forgiving about this whole situation. He has accepted 2,000 yuan ($290) from the boy’s parents, about one-fourth of the total damages he caused, and has expressed how he impressed he is by how the teen was able to start the plane without instruction.

“He has potential!” he told reporters. “I hope that in the future he can take some flight courses with us and become a licensed pilot.”