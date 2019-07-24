A foreigner was forcibly taken off a train in Qinghai province on Sunday after allegedly stealing some seats and refusing to move from them.

The incident occurred on a train which was making the 2,401 km journey between Shanghai and the Qinghai capital of Xining. The foreigner, who is reported to be a Ghanian citizen, evidently got on the train and occupied a pair of seats which were not his.

When an attendant came over, he reportedly refused to show his ticket. Then, police got involved.

In video posted to social media, an officer is seen telling the man that he has already given him two warnings. When the foreigner fails to respond in any way, the officer yanks him up by the shoulder, puts his hands behind his back, and takes him away.

With so many people and a limited number of train seats, those who steal seats on trains in China are considered to have committed an unpardonable sin and are routinely flamed and shamed on social media.

Last year, one extremely lazy man drew particular ire after pretending to be disabled so that he wouldn’t be forced to move from the wrong seat on a high-speed train to Beijing.