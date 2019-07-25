Minneapolis police have released a large cache of files, documents, photos, and videos relating to last year’s rape allegations against Richard Liu, revealing some previously unreported details about the case and further explaining why they ended up not filing any charges against the Chinese tech billionaire.

Liu was detained overnight at a Minneapolis police station in August 2018 after being accused of rape by a Chinese student at the University of Minnesota. He was soon released without bail or conditions and flew back to China. Several months later, prosecutors announced the case had “profound evidentiary problems” and that criminal charges would not be filed against Liu.

Founder of the e-commerce giant JD.com, Liu is one of China’s richest men. He was in Minneapolis in August 2018 as part of a weeklong summer residency for an expensive business PhD program offered by the University of Minnesota’s Carlson School of Management to elite Chinese professionals. His accuser, a 21-year-old student from China, was one of the student volunteers who helped the program’s members during their time in Minnesota.

The woman claims that the rape occurred following a farewell dinner at an upscale Japanese restaurant where Liu got her drunk, forcibly took her home, and then had sex with her after she repeatedly told him no. She says that Liu had also tried to ply her with offers of a job at JD.com, private flights, and being the Wendi Deng to his Rupert Murdoch.

With that context in mind, let’s take a look at some new revelations found in Wednesday’s release of police documents.

“They could hire killers”

After the alleged rape occurred, the woman sent off WeChat messages to some of her friends, including her boyfriend back in China, that she had “been slept” by Richard Liu.

“He dragged me to the vehicle. He started to molest me while we were in the vehicle. Then I begged him not to. Now you know. However, I don’t want to be his mistress. I just want to escape,” she wrote.

When her boyfriend asked why she didn’t call the police, the woman said that she was worried about her family’s safety back in China.

“My family can’t put food on the table… You can’t protect me… I’m thinking strategically how to escape tomorrow,” she wrote.

One of the woman’s friend did, however, call the police who turned up to her room while Liu was wearing only a shirt. The woman initially said that she did not need police assistance, describing the sex as “spontaneous” and “consensual.”

She later explained, however, that she had only said that so Liu would not become angry with her. “I worrying about my parents, ’cause you know, there are many, they could hire killers, they’re in China,” she told police.

“She enjoyed it very much”

According to officers who went to the woman’s apartment, Liu was obviously shocked to see police arrive. Later, he said that the woman had told him that the whole thing was a “horrible misunderstanding.”

In an interview, Liu told police that the sex was consensual, beginning with a shower where they washed each other after the woman made a joke about the humidity.

“She did not say [she didn’t want to have sex with me] she said she enjoyed [it] very much,” he said.

“This guy was all over this girl”

Police also spoke to the driver of Liu’s SUV who took Liu, the woman, and Liu’s secretary from the Japanese restaurant to outside of a mansion in the suburbs where they stopped brieftly, and finally to the woman’s apartment complex.

“They were talking and then he grabbed, uh, he, her arm, kind of overpower her, and bring her to my car in the back,” the driver described to police.

“I look in my mirror and this guy was all over this girl,” he continued, explaining how Liu’s assistant than adjusted the rear view mirror so that he wouldn’t be able to see them.

As for whether what was going on looked consensual, the driver replied, “I can’t say that, no,” but added that he didn’t hear the woman asking Liu to stop or crying out for help.

An apology and money

Following the release of all this information, Liu’s attorney, Jill Brisbois, has once again proclaimed her client’s innocence.

“The written police report, in addition to the surveillance video, fully dispels the misinformation and unsubstantiated speculation that has been widely circulated and irrefutably supports the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office decision not to file charges against our client. Mr. Liu remains grateful for the hard work of law enforcement to resolve this matter,” she said.

Brisbois has accused the woman of attempting to extort Liu. According to the newly-released documents, when a police sergeant asked the woman in an interview if she wanted Liu investigated, she responed:

“No, I just want it to go away … I want apology … and money.”

The sergeant said that the woman’s statement took him by surprise. He offered to forward her Brisbois’ contact info so that the two sides could communicate directly. In a later call, the sergeant said that the woman told him that “If I not hear from attorney by 6 p.m., I go to media.”

While police declined to pursue charges against Liu, the woman filed a civil lawsuit against him for alleged rape in April. A short time later, video was uploaded online showing Liu walking with the woman back to her apartment.

In the video, the two walk together arm-in-arm. Their manner captured in the footage caused the overwhelming majority of Chinese netizens to side with Liu, branding the woman as a liar out for Liu’s money.