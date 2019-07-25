Our seemingly neverending coverage of escalator accidents in China continues with a boy getting his hand stuck in an escalator at a Guangxi shopping mall.

Surveillance footage shows the toddler waiting for his mom at the top of the escalator with his sister when he gets bored and decides to play with the escalator handrail. He stumbles and gets his hand caught underneath the moving handrail which fortunately stops immediately.

Firefighters arrived soon and were able to free the boy who suffered only minor injuries.

Others victims of China’s escalator epidemic have not been so lucky. Recently, a woman in Heilongjiang province had to have her leg amputated after getting it stuck in a shopping mall escalator which may have been out of order.