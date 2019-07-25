One of life’s last few remaining inconveniences looks like it will be eliminated shortly as WeChat rolls out in-flight mobile payments.

While you can use WeChat Pay on your phone to purchase pretty much everything in China, you’re still forced back to the Stone Age inside airplanes, where you need cash or card to purchase a snack or drink.

But Wednesday marked the beginning of a new era in human history as WeChat enabled purchases to be made without internet access on two Spring Airlines flights (flights 9C8887/9C8888, from Shanghai to Chengdu and from Chengdu to Shanghai).

The trial period will last until Sunday. If all goes well, it will be rolled out on other flights in the future.

There is a catch though. In order to use this service, your credit score needs to be at 550 or above.