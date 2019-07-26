A male teacher from Colombia has been arrested in the Shandong city of Qingdao for allegedly molesting a young girl at a kindergarten.

Surveillance footage reportedly shows the teacher entering the child’s classroom during naptime and putting his hands underneath the girl’s quilt for about one minute. This happened as the Chinese caretaker left to use the bathroom.

The teacher has been identified only by his first name, Daniel. He is from the country of Colombia and was born in 1984.

According to Chinese state media, the incident actually occurred on January 25 at the Beijing RYB Qingdao Vanke City Kindergarten. Daniel was detained several days later but news of his arrest has only recently been released.

As its name would suggest, the kindergarten is run by none other than RYB Education Inc., one of China’s largest education companies which is even listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

RYB was embroiled in a massive scandal back in 2017 when parents claimed that teachers at one of the company’s Beijing kindergarten had been drugging and sexually abusing their kids. These claims turned out to be false. However, it was discovered that one of the teachers had been pricking children with sewing needles as punishment for not going to sleep during naptime.