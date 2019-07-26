A man in Shanxi province has been detained and suspended from his job over some extraordinarily assholeish behavior.

Not only did the man not stop his golden retriever when it began humping the leg of a disabled man on the street in the county of Linghsi, he also started cackling with laughter and whipped out his smartphone to film the whole thing.

Afterward, he uploaded the video online, where it soon ignited anger, causing the police to pay him a visit. He has since been placed in administrative detention while also being suspended from his job.