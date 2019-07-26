A driver at an airport in Fujian province either has a deathwish or very poor eyewight, nearly getting run over by an airplane.

Surveillance footage from the Fuzhou Changle International Airport on Montday shows an SUV on the tarmac, driving right in front of a XiamenAir plane that is taxiing for takeoff. The plane even has to slam on the brakes to avoid hitting the vehicle.

In a statement on Weibo, the airport said that the SUV was a ground support vehicle and that it was investigating what happened.