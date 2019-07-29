While pandas may be useless, their poop actually has a surprising number of uses.

To mark the 5th birthday of their panda, Mao Zhu, the Yunnan Wild Animal Park in Kunming has started to display small souvenirs fashioned from the animal’s feces.

These presents include paper made with poo as well as undigested bamboo shoots preserved in amber. A zookeeper told Pear Video that the excrement emits a nice bamboo aroma for several days after it first comes out.

Panda shit products are also available elsewhere. Because of the animal’s diet, which is extremely high in bamboo, its feces can be used in the production of paper-related goods including “luxury” tissues.