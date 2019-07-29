Followers of a female livestreamer were recently rather taken aback to see the true face of their “beautiful goddess.”

The streamer, with the name 乔碧萝殿下, is a popular computer game streamer on the website Douyu (斗鱼). There was quite an air of mystery surrounding her because she never showed her face on streams, hiding behind an anime image.

What she did show off, meanwhile, was her cleavage and a playful, youthful voice. With that in mind, followers let their imaginations run wild and begged her for a glimpse of her beauty.

On one stream, the woman insisted that she would only show her face when donations reached 100,000 yuan ($14,500) and watched as the money rolled in.

However, an apparent technical glitch ended up foiling her plans. During a stream with a fellow “cutesy” livestreamer, the anime image disappeared, revealing the face of a middle-aged auntie. Only when the number of her followers watching started plummeting dramatically did she notice the problem, much to the surprise of herself and her fellow streamer.

The woman has since claimed to be 58 years old.

While you might expect that such a revelation would spell the end of her livestream stardom, it has instead made her the top-trending streamer on the site with her number of followers skyrocketing from 130,000 to nearly 400,000.