Having trouble staying awake while doing his homework, a boy in the Shaanxi capital of Xi’an recently resorted to some rather drastic measures.

The 13-year-old picked up his grandmother’s acupuncture needle and stuck it up his urethra.

His mother later noticed that her son was walking around strangely and asked what the matter was. He then confessed to shoving the 10cm needle up his peehole as a way of remaining alert.

At the hospital, the doctor said that simply pulling the needle out risked damage and infection. Instead, the kid went in for surgery and after a two-hour operation the needle was safely extracted.