China has set the gold standard once again with its ability to construct massive bridges and then swivel them into position in practically no time.

In the early morning hours of Tuesday, an 81,000-ton bridge was set in place in the Hebei city of Baoding. The bridge spans the Beijing-Guangzhou railway line, meaning that building it in the old-fashioned way would be rather inconvenient.

So, instead, two halves of the bridge were built separately, both in the wrong direction. Once completed the halves were rotated and joined together to form one 495-meter-long bridge. The rotating process took just 90 minutes and set a new world record for the bridge’s weight.

You can check out a before and after image below:

And video of the swiveling in action.