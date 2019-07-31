Dozens of people were injured by a “tsunami” on Monday in China’s northeastern province of Jilin… which is landlocked.

The incident occurred at the Yulong Shuiyun Water Paradise park in Yanbian prefecture where visitors were relaxing in a wave pool when the 10-foot-tall wave suddenly struck.

Video from the scene shows swimmers in inner tubes being lifted up as the wave comes crashing forward while those outside the pool scream and flee in terror.

Afterward, a park spokesman blamed the incident on an equipment “malfunction,” adding that only around 10 people had been hurt and that the pool would reopen the following day.

However, local officials determined differently, announcing that, in fact, 44 people had been injured and closing the attraction indefinitely.