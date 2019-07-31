A Sichuan TV station has issued a public apology after its undercover investigation of sex services at a Chengdu massage parlor ended up showing a tad too much skin.

Broadcast to viewers on Sunday evening, the 11-minute news segment saw a male investigator entering a massage parlor where he received offers of sex for 260 yuan ($37). He instead opts for a regular massage costing 60 yuan ($9).

However, once he’s inside the room and lays down, the hidden camera shows his erect penis popping up to greet the masseuse who briefly grabs ahold and says it’s 160 yuan ($23) for a handjob.

For a short time, the clip circulated on Chinese social media but it has since been expunged from all corners with “Sichuan Television” becoming the most censored topic on Weibo.

It can, however, still be found on Twitter.

On Monday, Sichuan Radio and Television posted a statement of apology to its official Weibo page, blaming editorial staff for their “negligence and lack of responsibility” in failing to edit out the “inappropriate” scene.

While there has been much speculation that the penis is that of the Sichuan TV reporter, it remains unclear if it is his weenie or the member of another member of the investigation team.