Regardless of all the creative date ideas out there, nothing says “I love you” (or “I kinda like you”) better than an elegant meal in a romantic setting.

The Portman Ritz-Carlton is spreading the love on Chinese Valentine’s day, August 7th, and invites couples to get spoiled together. Choose from a lovely set of afternoon tea or indulge into a full crawfish buffet later in the evening.

The Ritz Bar & Lounge afternoon tea

Enjoy a tête-à-tête with your loved one amidst the relaxing surroundings with a specially-crafted summer afternoon tea.

Feeling in the mood for a double date? Portman is offering a buy-one-get-one deal on afternoon tea sets, so bring another couple and enjoy the meal together. Afternoon teas are better when shared!

The sets come with a crafted selection of savory and sweet nibbles.

Savory

Smoked Salmon Roulade, Horseradish Cream, Pumpernickel Bread

Duck Rillettes Mini Tartine, Cherry Marmalade

Feta Mousse Stuffed Fresh Fig

Lobster Soft Roll, Tarragon

Truffle Egg Salad, Caviar, Sour Dough

Foie Gras Mousse, Summer Peach, White Toast,

Cranberry and Plain Scone (Raspberry Jam, Clotted Cream, and Lemon Curd)

Sweet

Strawberry Flan

Apricot Tiramisu

Peach Tart

Kiwi Meringue Tart

Raspberry Chocolate Fudge

Mille Feuille of Chocolate

Chinese Valentine’s Day crawfish buffet

Spark the romantic evening moods in the evening with an exceptional crawfish dinner buffet at the Portman’s Restaurant.

Besides a selection of fresh seafood, Wagyu rump carving station, salad bar, fish, chicken dishes, or traditional Chinese sweets, indulge into the main star of the show- crawfish buffet.

Lovebirds will be pampered with eight different types of crawfish.

Thirteen Spice Crawfish

Spicy Crawfish

Garlic Crawfish

Soy and Scallion Crawfish

Spice Salt Crawfish

Ginger, Spring Onion Crawfish

Black Pepper Crawfish

Korean Kimchi Crawfish

When?

Wednesday, 7 August 2019,

What?

Romantic afternoon tea

RMB348 per set, buy one get one

2 pm to 6 pm (reservation required)

Crawfish buffet

RMB228 per person

6 pm to 9:30 pm (reservation required)

Where?

The Ritz Bar & Lounge (for the afternoon tea), Portman’s Restaurant (for crawfish buffet)

1376 West Nanjing Road

RSVP



