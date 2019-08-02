Regardless of all the creative date ideas out there, nothing says “I love you” (or “I kinda like you”) better than an elegant meal in a romantic setting.
The Portman Ritz-Carlton is spreading the love on Chinese Valentine’s day, August 7th, and invites couples to get spoiled together. Choose from a lovely set of afternoon tea or indulge into a full crawfish buffet later in the evening.
The Ritz Bar & Lounge afternoon tea
Enjoy a tête-à-tête with your loved one amidst the relaxing surroundings with a specially-crafted summer afternoon tea.
Feeling in the mood for a double date? Portman is offering a buy-one-get-one deal on afternoon tea sets, so bring another couple and enjoy the meal together. Afternoon teas are better when shared!
The sets come with a crafted selection of savory and sweet nibbles.
Savory
- Smoked Salmon Roulade, Horseradish Cream, Pumpernickel Bread
- Duck Rillettes Mini Tartine, Cherry Marmalade
- Feta Mousse Stuffed Fresh Fig
- Lobster Soft Roll, Tarragon
- Truffle Egg Salad, Caviar, Sour Dough
- Foie Gras Mousse, Summer Peach, White Toast,
- Cranberry and Plain Scone (Raspberry Jam, Clotted Cream, and Lemon Curd)
Sweet
- Strawberry Flan
- Apricot Tiramisu
- Peach Tart
- Kiwi Meringue Tart
- Raspberry Chocolate Fudge
- Mille Feuille of Chocolate
Chinese Valentine’s Day crawfish buffet
Spark the romantic evening moods in the evening with an exceptional crawfish dinner buffet at the Portman’s Restaurant.
Besides a selection of fresh seafood, Wagyu rump carving station, salad bar, fish, chicken dishes, or traditional Chinese sweets, indulge into the main star of the show- crawfish buffet.
Lovebirds will be pampered with eight different types of crawfish.
- Thirteen Spice Crawfish
- Spicy Crawfish
- Garlic Crawfish
- Soy and Scallion Crawfish
- Spice Salt Crawfish
- Ginger, Spring Onion Crawfish
- Black Pepper Crawfish
- Korean Kimchi Crawfish
When?
Wednesday, 7 August 2019,
What?
Romantic afternoon tea
RMB348 per set, buy one get one
2 pm to 6 pm (reservation required)
Crawfish buffet
RMB228 per person
6 pm to 9:30 pm (reservation required)
Where?
The Ritz Bar & Lounge (for the afternoon tea), Portman’s Restaurant (for crawfish buffet)
1376 West Nanjing Road