A female Porsche owner got into a viral bitch-slapping contest with a fellow motorist this week after making an illegal U-turn in the city of Chongqing

In a video clip that sent waves across the Chinese internet, the woman is seen parking her red Porsche sideways in the middle of a busy intersection and getting out of her car, dressed in a fashionable pair of black overalls, high heels, and a wide-brimmed sun bonnet.

She then proceeds to yell at the driver of a cheap Chinese-manufactured Chery SUV, accusing him of blocking her way.

Following a heated argument, the woman slapped the man across the face and the man instantly responded by slapping back with full force, knocking off the woman’s hat and almost causing her to topple over.

While the woman took the heavier blow, her statements made following the exchange have won her little sympathy.

“I am known for drag racing around here,” she told the man after their tussle. “I always run red lights and I only need to make a phone call to make the penalty go away.”

The driver told reporters that the woman tried to intimidate him with her supposedly high social status and said that he was afraid of what might happen to his family.

“She told us we shouldn’t have blocked her way when we are wearing cheap clothes and driving around a ‘beggar’s car,” he explained.

The man also told the Southern Metropolis Daily the following day that a suspicious man had knocked on his door at around midnight the previous night and left when no one answered. He suspected that it had something to do with the woman but had no proof

“Now my whole family knows about the accident and my wife keeps crying because she’s worried about my safety,” he added.

Chongqing police soon revealed that the woman was fined 250 yuan ($36) and had two points deducted from her license for making an illegal U-turn as well as wearing high heels and a hat while driving.

They also went so far as to condemn her behavior on their social media account, writing that “Just because she has money doesn’t mean she can do as she wishes. Engaging in violence is definitely unacceptable.”

However, things really heated up on Thursday when Chongqing police made another announcement, declaring that a special team was being set up to investigate the woman, surnamed Li, and her husband, who it turns out is the chief of a local police station.