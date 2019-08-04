A series of recent shocking child molestation cases has finally prompted China to announce a plan to establish a nationwide database of child sex offenders.

Last month saw the execution of a man from Shandong province who repeatedly raped his 8-year-old adopted daughter and posted the videos he shot onto social media. To mark the occasion, China’s Supreme People’s Court (SPP) declared that there would be “zero tolerance” for sex criminals who target children.

The next day, news broke that a teacher from Colombia had been arrested after allegedly molesting a little girl during naptime at a kindergarten in Shandong.

This all followed a case in Guizhou province where a 6th-grade teacher at an international school in the capital of Guiyang had been charged with abusing several girl students. It was soon revealed that the teacher had a more than checkered past, being imprisoned for seven years for multiple rapes, including that of a minor, in another city.

In response, renewed calls began ringing out for China to improve its monitoring over those who have committed crimes against minors. The SPP evidently heard these calls and vowed on Friday that a nationwide sex offender database would be created. It’s not clear yet how exactly this system would work, but SPP Procuratorate Director Shi Weizhong said that educational, medical, relief management, and welfare institutions will all be obliged to promptly report possible offenses against children, along with abandonment. In China, kids that are most at risk to be preyed upon are so-called “left-behind children” who are left to be raised by family members in rural China while their parents work in the cities to make more money for the majority of the year.