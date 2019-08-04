A male teacher from Colombia has been sentenced to five years in prison in China for molesting a young girl at a kindergarten in the Shandong city of Qingdao.

Surveillance footage reportedly shows the teacher entering the child’s classroom during naptime and putting his hands underneath the girl’s quilt for about one minute. This happened as his Chinese coworker left to use the bathroom.

The incident occurred back on January 25 at the Beijing RYB Qingdao Vanke City Kindergarten, but was only made public knowledge late last month.

On Friday, a court in Qingdao convicted 34-year-old Daniel Oswaldo Mayorga Heredia and sentenced him to five years in prison for the offense. After serving his sentence, he will be deported.

The kindergarten that the teacher worked out is run by RYB Education Inc., one of China’s largest education companies which is even listed on the New York Stock Exchange. RYB has apologized and reiterated that its company policy dictates that staff must supervise children in pairs.

RYB was embroiled in a massive scandal back in 2017 when parents claimed that teachers at one of the company’s Beijing kindergarten had been drugging and sexually abusing their kids. These claims turned out to be false. However, it was discovered that one of the teachers had been pricking children with sewing needles as punishment for not going to sleep during naptime.