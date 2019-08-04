A teenage couple in Guangdong province recently tried to film a “cool” video with a train passing right behind them. However, they stood a bit too close to the railroad tracks.

Video shows the pair looking off in the other direction with nonchalent expressions as the train comes speeding toward them before their expressions quickly turn to agony as the train clips them.

The young woman evidently got the worst of the encounter. She was rushed to a hosptial in the city of Meizhou and diagnosed with broken bones. Her boyfriend was not seriously injured.