ChinaJoy 2019, the largest annual digital entertainment and gaming expo in Asia, kicked off in Shanghai on Friday with tens of thousands coming by to check out the latest in VR entertainment, the hottest new gadgets, and, of course, the wholesome booth babes.

Back in 2015, organizers cracked down on the event’s main attraction, promising 5,000 yuan fines for showgirls who flaunted their cleavage or showed off too much thigh. As you can see in the photos above, the purity of gaming expos appears to have been preserved yet again this year, though some of the women do seem to be showing off a lot of leg.

[Images via NetEase]