A toothbrush recently saw the light of day for the first time in two decades after being removed from the bowels of one man who came into a hospital complaining of a tummy ache.

Around 20 years ago, the man had suffered from a serious illness. Losing all hope, he tried to end his own life by swallowing the toothbrush.

However, he ended up being cured instead and came to forget all about the whole toothbrush incident.

He was reminded, though, last week when he was feeling ill and went to a Shenzhen hospital where doctors discovered the 14-cm long toothbrush inside his intestines.

Through surgery, the toothbrush was finally removed. As you might expect, it no longer appears to be of much use, looking more like something that was salvaged from a shipwreck or car fire.