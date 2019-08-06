Video has hit the Chinese internet of an auntie messing with the wrong guy on the road in Guangdong province.

Surveillance footage shows the woman veering over and biking the wrong way down a street in the city of Jieyang, nearly colliding head-on with another cyclist.

After the two stop in the middle of the street, the auntie starts whacking the guy with her umbrella, only to be thrown to the ground, punched, and kicked by her surprisingly aggressive opponent.

The auntie then gets back to her feet and tries to grab her umbrella, but the guy snatches it away and begins to use it to beat her instead.

The scuffle is eventually stopped when a man living nearby comes out and separates the two. Local police are looking into the incident.

On Weibo, netizens have shown no sympathy for the auntie, writing that she “deserved” the beating.