To help women look their best this summer at the beach while also keeping their skin safe from the sun’s harmful rays, the latest line of “facekinis” have been unveiled.

Zhang Shifan designed the first facekini more than a decade ago. The unusual piece of swimwear caught on in the coastal city of Qingdao and Zhang has been rolling out new, colorful iterations each year which do much more than just cover the face.

There are six new designs for this year. Two of them are completely new and are inspired by the fashions of the Silk Road.

The other four are new takes on Zhang’s endangered animal designs from 2016, which now hide the animals’ modesty with bikini patterns.

[Images via NetEase / Qingdao News]