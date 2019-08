A mysterious man in a red shirt caused a bit of a ruckus in Beijing recently after being spotted floating down a waterway on his back, barely moving.

Believing him to be in trouble, passersby called the police. However, after a bit, the man simply stood up and began walking out of the river, which was evidently quite shallow.

From the way that he walked, onlookers speculated the guy was drunk, but by the time the rescuers arrived he was already gone so we may never know the truth. Alas.