Two kids who survived a horrific car crash that claimed the lives of both of their parents have received an outpouring of support from around China after their tragic story went viral on Chinese social media.

Video from the scene of the crash on a highway near the Jiangxi city of Ganzhou shows a white car crushed between two large trucks with a pair of children — a 6-year-old boy and his 2-year-old sister — looking at the wreckage.

While the older boy, his shirt covered in blood, cries for his mom, his sister stands behind him in confused shock.

The two children were then rushed to the hospital where they were found to have suffered only light injuries in the accident. They touched the hearts of doctors and nurses at the hospital who described how the little boy had comforted his younger sister, telling her, “Meimei, don’t cry.”

While at the hospital, the doctors and nurses bought food and clothing for the two kids.

In order to provide more assistance, a charity organization has set up a fundraising page to help the siblings, describing how they will now be put into the care of their two grandparents who are not in good health and may have trouble looking after the pair of youngsters.

The charity is aiming to raise 300,000 yuan ($43,000) for their care and psychological counseling. Already, the campaign has received more than 222,000 yuan ($31,000) in donations. You can make a donation here.