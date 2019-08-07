In another regular reminder that you’re job isn’t all that bad, staff at a construction company in Guizhou province were recently made to eat a rather unusual snack as punishment for failing to meet quotas.

Video leaked online shows one man reaching into a bucket and handing out live mud fish for the workers to eat. They then washed the creatures down with chicken blood.

The Beijing News contacted the company’s owner who denied that there was anything wrong with exercise, claiming that all the staff were shop owners who participated voluntarily.

In the past, many other Chinese companies have also attempted to escape penalty for their cruel and bizarre staff punishments by claiming that the workers “voluntarily” opted to crawl around on all fours in the street, drink toilet water, or feast on bitter gourd.