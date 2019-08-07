Our fair city of Shanghai has added to its accolades once again after being ranked as the best leisure city in all of China.

In the Annual Report on China’s Leisure Development, jointly released earlier this week by the National Academy of Economic Strategy, Tourism Research Center, and Social Sciences Academic Press, Shanghai placed first among 290 Chinese cities surveyed.

Here’s the top ten:

1) Shanghai

2) Sanya, Hainan

3) Beijing

4) Zhuhai, Guangdong

5) Shenzhen, Guangdong

6) Qingdao, Shandong

7) Xiamen, Fujian

8) Hangzhou, Zhejiang

9) Xi’an, Shaanxi

10) Lhasa, Tibet

For the survey, the cities were measured in six different aspects: image and reputation, leisure space and environment, leisure economy and industry, leisure facility and service, leisure life and consumption, and tourism popularity from a regional perspective.

The conclusion comes as no surprise. After all, what other city in China has a Disneyland, a Bund, and a Tim Horton’s?