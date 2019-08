You’ll be able to see animals in a whole different light at the Shanghai Wild Animal Park in Pudong which will now start staying open later into the night.

Beginning on Thursday (August 8th), the zoo will remain open until 9 pm. Night-time admission starts at 4 pm and costs 60 yuan ($8.50).

Zoo management boasts that these new hours will allow visitors to see a different side of the animals, particularly those that are more active at night, like lions and tigers and bears… and anteaters. Oh my!