Summer passes in front of our eyes faster than we can say “Aperol Spritz“. Luckily, Shanghai is blessed with a hot season that does not end once first days of September roll in, which means- more outdoor parties!

Shanghai event masters from Paramount Events and Salsamemucho are throwing a weekend festival, FoodNations, filled with breezy fun for all interests and ages. It is an international street food and beer festival taking place in Xuhui district.

Craft brews, street food, and music

The festival boasts a rounded selection of essential summer party elements:

international and local beers

potent cocktails

ciders

fabulous street food from all over the world

live music and DJ sets

family fun

all other types of fun

All the street food will keep you full and craft beer will make sure everyone is pleasantly chatty.

If you are looking for more, join in for a Zumba class (so you can go eat some more afterward), dance the summer away with live bands, or stay until DJ Jobo and DJ Naz play their sets.

The earliest birds will also be getting free ice cream! Be one of the first 1000 to buy a festival ticket and claim your free dessert upon arrival to get your spirits up.

What about the children?

FoodNations is a family-friendly event, so don’t worry about finding a nanny for your little ones. Bring them in to have a blast in workshops, play with Lego bricks, toys, bouncing castle and go bananas in the games zone. Meanwhile, you have two hands available to hold all those craft brews.

When?

August 31-September 1, 12-10 pm

What?

FoodNations food and beer festival

Tickets RMB 50 (RMB 70 at the door), free for kids under 10 years old

Where?

徐汇日月光中心 ASE Shopping Mall, 33 Caobao Rd, Xuhui Qu, Shanghai, China

in front of Caobao Station Line 1 & 12, Exit 8.

GET TICKETS ▼