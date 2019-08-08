A couple of new traffic police recruits were unveiled to the public on Wednesday in the Hebei city of Handan.

Since they are robots, these new recruits will be able to work around the clock without any need for vacation days or bathroom breaks, providing assistance to lessen the workload of their human counterparts.

The robots can move around autonomously with the help of sensors. They are, of course, also armed with face recognition cameras.

There are three different varieties: “road patrol robot,” “vehicle management robot,” and “accident warning robot.” With their powers combined, they can take photos of vehicles parked illegally, verify driver’s license information, and direct traffic.

Just don’t ask them to go up and down stairs.

The robots are being called “Chian’s first robot traffic police officers,” but they are not the first of their kind to work in law enforcement in China. Back in 2016, a Dalek-like security robot went on patrol at the Shenzhen airport. Since then, there have been no terrorist attacks at the airport.

Coincidence? We think not.