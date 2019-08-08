A woman raised a ruckus recently at a beach in Shandong province after her daughter was stopped for attempting to take home a pebble as a souvenir.

The incident occurred on Yantai’s scenic Changdao Island, known as one of China’s most beautiful islands. One feature that has earned it this title is the small round rocks that make up its beaches.

In video posted online, the mother is seen freaking out after being told by a staff member that her daughter would have to leave the stone she tried to take behind.

“For a 140 yuan entrance fee, I should be able to take one rock!” she screams.

However, her arguments failed to win over the workers.

There is a sign on the beach which warns visitors against taking the rocks. In October, a new regulation will be put in place that makes such pebble-stealing punishable by a fine of up to 20,000 yuan ($2,800).