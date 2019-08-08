Residents of a town in Yunnan province’s Shiping county were rather taken aback recently when an ostrich suddenly dashed past them on the road.

The ostrich had escaped from a nearby village but evidently didn’t know where to head after that and spent its time confusing and scaring motorists and pedestrians. Surveillance camera footage from around the town shows locals making room and doing double takes as the large, flightless bird rushes around.

Eventually, the ostrich was captured and sent back to the village where it will hopefully hatch a better escape plan next time, rather than just trying to wing it again.