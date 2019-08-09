Expect a rather wet upcoming weekend in Shanghai as a typhoon makes landfall nearby and moves towards our fair city.

Typhoon Lekima is the ninth typhoon of the season and could be the strongest. Though it has been downgraded from a super typhoon, China isn’t taking any chances with the weather bureau issuing a red alert.

The typhoon has already passed through northern Taiwan, causing power outages and flight delays. It’s expected to make landfall in eastern Zhejiang province, likely in the area of Taizhou, with maximum wind speeds of over 180 kph (112 mph), before continuing northward toward the Yangtze River and Shanghai.

A yellow alert has been issued in Shanghai where heavy rain is expected to fall from Friday evening until Sunday. Numerous tourist attractions (like nighttime zoo tours) have closed up shop for the weekend while some trains have been canceled and several cruise liners have been asked to delay their arrival.

Stay safe, everyone!