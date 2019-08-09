A Chinese college student has become a hero online after taking a stand against Shanghai Disneyland’s no outside food policy.

The East China University of Political Science and Law student named Xiao Wang was stopped from entering the theme park earlier this year with a bag after some snacks were found inside.

Back in November 2017, Shanghai Disneyland updated its rules to include a ban on “food, alcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic beverages with volume larger than 600 ml.”

At the time, Shanghai Disneyland management explained that the changes were made in order to make the park’s rules consistent with those of other Disney operations in Asia. Both the Tokyo and Hong Kong Disneylands forbid outside food while those in the United States and Paris allow visitors to bring food in from the outside.

Believing that the obvious purpose of this rule is to increase the income of the park’s catering industry and arguing that it violates the legitimate rights and interests of consumers, Xiao Wang has now filed a lawsuit against Shanghai Disneyland at a Pudong court.

News of the lawsuit shot up to become the top trending topic on Weibo on Friday with netizens from around the country voicing their support for Xiao Wang’s quest for justice and the freedom to not be forced into buying overpriced theme park food.